Binyamin Netanyahu: The present with the future Prime Minister?

Hear: Walter's opening statement concerning our third election.

We report: From the Anglo Likud rally with Binyamin Netanyahu in a relaxed mood, until he remembered his forthcoming trial and then...

Also: Comments on Moshe Gafni's gaffe, Ehud Olmert's ambitions and the Malka Fleischer fiasco.

And: Great music.