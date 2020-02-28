Tags:Sovereignty
Sovereignty movement: Vote ZOA
Leading Land of Israel activists Matar & Katzover: If you care about the people and the land of Israel and care about sovereignty - vote ZOA
Nadia Matar and Yehudit Katzover
