Bennett to Lapid: Who needs you?

Naftali Bennett said Lapid should be ashamed of himself and called on Gantz to distance himself of Lapid's attack on MK Rafi Peretz.

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett responded to MK Yair Lapid's comparison between Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz and MK Heba Yazbak of Balad.

In a video posted by Bennett, he said, "Yair Lapid, shame on you. How dare you compare a figher pilor and Brigadier General in the IDF who raised generations upon generations of fighters, some of whom were killed fighting for Israel's safety, was expelled from Gush Katif only to build a new community in the Negev with this sickening terrorist supporter Heba Yazbak? Aren't you ashamed of yourself?!"

"You're not willing to [be part of a coalition alongside Rabbi Peretz]? Who wants to be in a coalition with you anyway? I call on Benny Gantz to distance himself from this delusional statement by Yair Lapid."

In a recent interview with a Shabbat magazine, Lapid stated that, "even if they constitute the 61th [Knesset seat required for a coalition government], we will not [be part of a government] with Rabbi Peretz or Heba Yazbak."

Yazbak also replied to Lapid's comments, saying, "The racist from the Blue and White party compares me to a Yamina racist who supports a Likud racist. So, Lapid, let me explain something to you: Equality amounts to democracy. De-legitimizing minorities and surrendering to settlers is extreme. To act against the occupation, against the blockade [of Gaza] and in support of a country that respects its national minority rights is moral and democratic."

"We have decided long ago not to sit in a coalition with racists who appeal to us so they can suck up to the right. So what [do you want it to be]? A state [that belongs to] racists or one of all its citizens? See you after the elections, as part of a bigger, stronger than ever Joint List."