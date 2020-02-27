Israeli who returned from Italy diagnosed with coronavirus

Health Ministry director reports on first confirmed diagnosis of coronavirus in Israel. Man had returned from Italy 4 days ago.

The Health Ministry said that an Israeli who returned from Italy has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

At a press conference Thursday, Health Ministry Director Moshe Bar Simantov said that an Israeli who had returned from Italy 4 days ago was examined after feeling unwell and diagnosed, making him the first in Israel to be found carrying the virus.

He will be transferred to an isolation facility established at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri announced earlier on Thursday that he intends to sign a ban on foreigners from Italy entering Israel.

At the same time, the order stipulates that Israelis who come from Italy to Israel will enter a two-week isolation, similar to the practice for those returning from East Asian countries.

The Health Ministry this week recommended issuing a travel warning to Italy due to the spread of coronavirus, in the region and the Foreign Ministry adopted the recommendation.

A statement released last night said that "due to the spread of the coronavirus in several provinces in northern Italy and following the Italian government's decision on preventive behavior, anyone planning a trip to northern Italy should consider its need at present and keep up to date with the Italian (both governmental and provincial) government directives."

The Foreign Ministry noted that the seven provinces in Italy that were declared problematic at various levels of risk in Italy were: Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Liguria and Trentino.