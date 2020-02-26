PA calls for EU boycott of Israeli goods

PA calls on the EU to boycott goods from Judea and Samaria, and recognize a 'Palestinian' state.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called on EU states to require international businesses in Judea and Samaria to cease operations.

Shtayyeh said that the UN Human Rights Council had recently released a "blacklist" of "settler companies," and that it now has to make the move from blacklisting settlement products to boycotting them.

In a meeting with members of a European parliamentary delegation in Ramallah, Shtayyeh called the "Deal of the Century" a "disaster" and said it "abolishes the two-state solution and is inconsistent with UN and international resolutions."

"We welcome any serious initiative to resolve the conflict and find a just and comprehensive solution to the 'Palestinian' problem," said Shtayyeh, adding, "The Trump deal has no European, Arab or 'Palestinian' partner and is irrelevant as far as we're concerned. It is imperative for the EU to halt the existing situation and recognize the 'Palestinian' state within the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital in preparation for the [EU] parliaments' vote on the recognition of 'Palestine.'"