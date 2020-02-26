PA threatens Amazon over free deliveries to Judea and Samaria

PA ministers threaten to sue Amazon in international court over 'racist' free shipping to Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The Palestinian Authority called on the US e-commerce company Amazon to immediately withdraw from its "discriminatory and unfair" policy, expressed in "its support of settlement activity in violation of international law."

This message was included in a letter sent by PA Finance Minister Shukari Bishara and National Economy Minister Khalid Al-Ossali to Amazon in response to its decision to issue its free shipping service to Israel, including Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

They stated in their letter that Amazon's policy "encourages Israel - the occupying power - to continue to violate international law."

According to them, this policy also encourages Palestinian Arabs to deny their national identity by the implicit recognition that they are part of Israel for receiving free service from the company.

The ministers urged Amazon to immediately stop this "racist" policy and threatened to take legal action in international courts.