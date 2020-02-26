New poll: Likud - 34, Blue and White - 32

A new poll conducted for 103 FM Radio showed the Likud leading Blue and White by two Knesset seats.

The poll, conducted by Panels Politics, also showed the right-religious bloc holding at 57 Knesset seats, leading the center-left bloc by two seats. Both blocs, however, fall short of the 61-MK majority necessary to form a coalition.

According the poll, if elections were held today Likud would receive 34 Knesset seats, followed by Blue and White with 32 seats. The Joint Arab List would receive 14 Knesset seats, making it the third-largest party.

The poll also showed that the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz list would receive nine Knesset seats. Yamina, Shas, and Yisrael Beytenu would receive eight Knesset seats each, followed by UTJ with seven seats.

In this poll, as in others, Otzma Yehudit fails to pass the electoral threshold, garnering just 2% of the vote.

And five days before elections, 11.5% of voters are not sure which party they will choose to support.

When asked to name the candidate most appropriate to serve as prime minister, 44% of respondents said Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is most suited for the task, while just 35% said Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz is better suited. An additional 21% did not answer the question or said that neither of the candidates were suitable.

The survey included 510 participants, Jews and Arabs, who represent the adult population in Israel. The participants are members of Panel4All, which requested the participation of 3,578 members. It has an error margin of 4.4%.