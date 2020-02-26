Spanish carnival features Nazi uniforms and trains with crematoria

The Israeli Embassy in Madrid on Tuesday protested a carnival procession in Spain in which participants dressed like Nazis and Jewish concentration camp prisoners while dancing next to a float evoking crematoria, JTA reports.

The display appeared this past weekend at the annual carnival procession in Campo de Criptana, a town situated about 80 miles southeast of Madrid.

A video of the procession shows the participants marching in their fake Nazi uniforms. Behind them, dancers wearing striped outfits evoking concentration camp uniforms followed while waving flags of Israel.

They were followed by the float shaped like a train locomotive with two large chimneys.

“We condemn the vile and repugnant representation that disrespects the victims of the Holocaust, making fun of the murder of millions of Jews by the Nazis. European nations must collectively fight anti-Semitism,” the Israeli Embassy wrote on Twitter.

The carnival in Spain took place on the same weekend as the carnival in Aalst, Belgium, which featured costumes of Orthodox Jews depicted as ants. Dozens of other participants wore fake hooked noses based on Jewish stereotypes. One group of participants wore shiny black uniforms and red armbands evocative of Nazi uniforms.

This is the second year in the row that the Aalast carnival featured anti-Semitic tropes. Last year, it featured a float caricaturing Orthodox Jews with hooked noses and sitting on gold bags.

In December, UNESCO, the UN’s culture committee, withdrew the Aalst carnival from its heritage list over the anti-Semitism.