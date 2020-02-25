Former Sderot Mayor Eli Moyal passes away at 67. He will be brought to rest on Wednesday.

Attorney Eli Moyal, who served as mayor of the city of Sderot from 1998 to 2008, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 67. Moyal will be brought to rest on Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in the Sderot Cemetery.

The years in which Moyal led Sderot were the years in which the rocket fire from the Gaza Strip toward the city began.

Moyal was taken a week and a half ago from his home in Sderot to the Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon after he felt unwell. Upon his arrival at the hospital he lost consciousness and had been hospitalized since.

On Monday, at the request of his family, he was transferred to the Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva, where he died on Tuesday evening.

Moyal is survived by his son.

The current mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, eulogized Moyal on Tuesday evening, saying, "Eli Moyal contributed greatly to the city of Sderot.”

"His death has left us and the residents of the entire city in shock. At this difficult time, I, the city council members, all its municipal employees and the residents of Sderot send condolences to the dear Moyal family," Davidi added.

Yisrael Beytenu chairman, MK Avigdor Liberman, said, "I was sorry to hear of the untimely passing of Eli Moyal, the former mayor of Sderot. I knew Eli personally. A very special man, a man of truth, who fought like a lion for Sderot, for a just society and for the entire people of Israel. I send my condolences to the Moyal family and all the residents of Sderot on this difficult evening."

Labor chairman MK Amir Peretz, a resident of Sderot, eulogized Moyal and said, "I am saddened over the death of my friend Eli Moyal, the man who made Aliyah as a child to Sderot, and returned to it as an adult when he transferred to it the successful law firm he established."

"Eli was a man who openly told the truth without fear, and over time became one of the most eloquent speakers on security and social issues. True, we did not always agree on everything. But our mutual appreciation overcame every obstacle, and we always gave each other backing. May his memory be for a blessing,” Peretz added.

President Reuven Rivlin said of Moyal, "Eli was a dear friend and a loyal envoy of the residents of Sderot. I remember vividly, from my days as a Knesset member, Eli's uncompromising commitment to the mission, the day-to-day work for the residents of the south and of Sderot out of true love."

"Eli built Sderot as a metropolis in Israel while not sparing efforts and caring for the safety of residents as well as their ability to earn a living with dignity and well-being. Even in difficult times and after he left office, Eli always remained committed to his mission. The people of Israel will remember him as one of its special sons,” Rivlin added.