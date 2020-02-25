Coronavirus panic hits Israel

The Israeli health system is on the alert and worried about the possibility of the virus spreading in Israel.

On today's Israel Uncensored with Josh Hasten, Josh discusses the fears of coronavirus reaching Israel's shores as South Korean tourists who tested positive for the virus recently toured the country.

Around 200 Israeli students, teachers and border police are under quarantine as they may have come into close contact with the group during their visit.

Also on the show, Josh praises the IDF's decision to create deterrence against terror by refusing to turn over the body of a terrorist who tried to plant an explosive device along the Israel-Gaza border fence.