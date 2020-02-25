Former Egyptian President Mubarak dies at 91

Mubarak had been in the intensive care unit due to complications from intestinal surgery in January.

Former Egyptian president Muhammad Hosni El Sayed Mubarak has died at the age of 91.

He had been in the intensive care unit of a hospital due to complications from intestinal surgery in January.

Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until his ouster following mass protests against his rule in 2011.

He was subsequently jailed and later freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Tuesday afternoon, "On behalf of the citizens of Israel, I want to express deep sadness at the passing of my personal friend, Hosni Mubarak. I would like to send condolences to President Sisi and the Mubarak family."