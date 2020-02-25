'No right-wing minister would support a Palestinian state'

Yisrael Gantz, the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, on Monday spoke at the Besheva newspaper’s Jerusalem Conference, where he discussed the US “Deal of the Century” and its implications for Judea and Samaria.

"Today there are about half a million Israelis who need to be in the State of Israel. There is an American president who knows and recognizes that we are entitled to settle our ancestral land and we should take advantage of this opportunity," said Gantz.

He added, "I am glad I went to Washington to make sure with the Prime Minister that the principles of the settlement enterprise will not be violated. The consensus of the heads of the settlement in Judea and Samaria is applying sovereignty and vigilance so that no Arab entity can begin at all here."

"I do not know one right-wing minister who would vote for this plan. The question is what we are emphasizing as heads of local authorities: to make sure that sovereignty is applied and that no Palestinian state is established in the territories of Judea and Samaria, in the heart of the country. That is clear. As a public, we should demand that the Prime Minister apply sovereignty regardless of the timetable of the Americans,” Gantz concluded.