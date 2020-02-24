Israel closes all border crossings to Gaza

At same time as reports of ceasefire, security establishment decides on several steps in Gaza, including closing crossings and fishing area.

After security consultations, it was decided today to close all of Israel's border crossings with the Gaza Strip, starting tonight until further notice.

The Kerem Shalom Crossing will be closed except for entry of essential humanitarian equipment, and the Erez Crossing will be closed except for exceptional humanitarian cases.

In addition, the fishing area in the Gaza Strip will be completely closed.

"These steps were taken in response to the continued launch of Islamic Jihad rockets and offensive operations against the State of Israel," it said.

Meanwhile, there are no signs that Israel or the Islamic organizations in Gaza have officially entered the ceasefire reported earlier. After ten o'clock, Red Alert sirens sounded in the Gaza area as rockets were fired at the area.

After situation assessments by the Gaza and Sderot Heads Forum together with the IDF Home Front, it was decided that study frameworks in the five area authorities (Sderot, Sha'ar Negev, Hof Ashkelon, Eshkol, and Sdot Negev) will remain closed tomorrow.