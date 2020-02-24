UN Ambassador Danon urges Security Council 'condemn Gaza shooting'

The UN Security Council met today to discuss the latest developments in the region and the escalation in Israel's south. The discussion opened with a review by UN Envoy to the Middle East Nikolai Mladenov.

"The situation is escalating as we speak. The UN team is in contact with Egyptian officials on the ground. We call for a cessation of rocket fire against a civilian population, which is in violation of international law," Mladenov said.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon turned to council members demanding that they respond to the escalation. "Dozens of rockets fired from Gaza into Israel indicate a clear intention by terror entities in the Gaza Strip to escalate the situation. Israel is acting with determination and responsibility to remove the threat to its citizens and will not hesitate to continue its defensive actions.

"The international community should condemn the rocket fire from Gaza and act against warmongering terror organizations," said the Israeli ambassador.