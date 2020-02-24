1,300 housing units to be approved in Judea and Samaria Wednesday

The Civil Administration's Supreme Planning Council will meet Wednesday morning to approve 16 building plans in communities in Judea and Samaria, according to the left-wing Peace Now organization.

Among the plans at stake are the establishment of a new industrial zone, the "Shomer Samaria", near the Green Line on the Trans-Samaria Road east of Salfit and south of Qalqiliya, near the planned cemetery in Nahal Rabba.

The Supreme Planning Council is also expected to finally approve the establishment of a motor park and 120 hotel rooms in the heart of the Jordan Valley.

The council is also expected to discuss the regulating the town of Eli in Benjamin, which includes about 620 housing units, some existing housing units and some adding new construction. The plan was halted in 2014 following a petition to the High Court filed by Palestinian Arab village leaders and extremist leftist organizations, but about a week ago The High Court approves part of the plan.

A plan for the expansion of the town of Yitzhar in Samaria, near Nablus, is also expected to be approved (details of the plan and the number of housing units have not yet been published).

Peace Now attacks the expected approval, "Promoting construction in the West Bank settlements just before the elections is a cynical move aimed at exacerbating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict rather than advancing its solution. The Netanyahu government has no mandate from the public and yet it works to determine facts on the ground in a way that is at the mercy of an extreme minority. We call on the Israeli leadership to wake up, to stop serving the settler right's messianic vision and to immediately freeze all construction beyond the Green Line as a confidence-building step for political negotiations."