International Bible Contest winner marries runner-up

The International Bible Contest 2018 winner has married his runner-up.

Ezriel Shilat and Oriah Cohen married Sunday night, a year and a half after they competed head-to-head in the finals on Independence day 2018.

During the International Bible Contest, both of them answered the 12 questions in the finals correctly, and moved up to the "golden question." At that stage, Shilat answered one question more than Cohen, which won him first place in the contest.

At the time of the contest, Shilat and Cohen were students. Shilat, a resident of Hatzor Hagalilit, was studying in Yeshivat Shomriah. He now studies in Ateret Cohanim. Cohen, a resident of Kiryat Shmuel in Haifa, was studying at Ulpanat Segula.

The two kept in touch after the contest, and announced their engagement a few months ago.