Lapid: Israel has to strike Gaza without holding back

MK Yair Lapid, number 2 in the Blue and White party slate, spoke on Sunday to i24NEWS and Israel Hayom in an interview which took place as projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip targeted Israeli citizens in the south.

Addressing the barrages of rockets coming from Gaza at Israel's south, Lapid said that Israel lost its ability to deter the terror groups from such attacks and added that Israel has to strike -- and do so without holding back.

Lapid also touched upon the 2020 Democratic race in the United States, where Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is emerging as a front-runner after a very solid performance in the first primaries.

Lapid said that he saw Sanders' rise as worrying, given the senator's repeated jabs at Israeli policies and proclaimed willingness to leverage US aid to Jerusalem, but also stressed he was not interfering with the US elections and leaving this matter to the American voters.

The interview aired before Sanders announced he would be boycotting the AIPAC policy conference next week due to what he described as the platform it “provides for leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”