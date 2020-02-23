Dagan: Decision will repair historical injustice

Head of the Samaria Regional Council said decision to connect outposts to water and electricity would repair historic injustice.

0404 News reported that Head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan, said today's [Sunday's] decision to connect a number of outposts in Judea and Samaria to water and electricity would repair a historic injustice.

"There are more than 10,000 residents living in the growing communities who have not yet been properly connected to water and electricity, not even for humanitarian reasons."

"I urge all relevant parties to insure the completion of the move in these settlements as well as a number of others, most notably the Gilead Farm, which has been granted permanent settlement status but has yet to be connected to water and electricity."

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Director General of the Prime Minister's office Ronen Peretz and his Deputy Lior Farber, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Major General Itai Virov and Assistant Minister for Settlement Affairs Avi Roeh. Special thanks to Kobi Eliraz, Outgoing Assistant Minister for Settlement, Deputy Minister of Defense Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan, and Head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Rasan Alian for intensive efforts towards this goal and wide-ranging cooperation," said Dagan.