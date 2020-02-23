In dramatic turnaround, poll shows Likud winning most seats

A Channel 12 poll shows the Likud leading the Blue and White Party for the first time since a third round of elections was announced.

Arutz Sheva Staff reported that a Channel 12 poll conducted by a sample institute and published this evening (Sunday) shows the Likud leading the Blue and White Party for the first time since a third round of Knesset elections was announced.

If elections were to be held today, Netanyahu's party would come in with 34 seats while Blue and White would receive 33 seats, the Joint Arab list 13, and the Labor -Gesher-Meretz would come in with ten. Shas and United Torah Jewry would each receive eight seats, Yamina would end up with seven, and Lieberman's Yisrael Beytenu seven seats.

Otzma is projected to fall far short of the 3.25% threshold, currently collecting just 1.5 of the vote.

Yamina representatives commented on the outcome of the poll saying that, "If the entire right comes out to vote we will reach 61 seats and a right-wing government will be formed."

The Likud was quick to shoot back: "[Only] Ben Gvir dropping out would allow the right to receive 61 seats [required to form a coalition]."

A Kan News poll, in the meantime, released its own poll this evening showing the Likud coming in with the most seats, but unable to form a coalition.

According to the Kan poll, if elections were to be held today, the Likud would end up with 35 seats, the Blue and White Party 34, the Joint List 14, Labor-Gesher-Meretz nine, Shas - 8 seats, while UTJ and Yisrael Beytenu would each collect seven. Otzma would not pass the threshold with just 1.3%. Divided into chunks, the right-Haredi coalition would get 56 seats, while the left and Arabs would end up with 57.