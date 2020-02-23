Netanyahu hurrying to approve outposts as elections approach

PM Benjamin Netanyahu approved the supply of electricity to 12 developing settlements in Judea and Samaria ahead of the approaching election

Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved the supply of electricity to 12 developing settlements in Judea and Samaria ahead of the approaching March 2 Knesset elections in which the right-religious bloc faces strong opposition from a potential left-Arab coalition that will likely end aspirations of Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

The outposts are: Nofei Nehemiah, Yair Farms, 851, Maoz Zvi, Shaharit (all five of them in Samaria), Mizmot Kedam-Mizu and Tekoa D (Gush Etzion), Negohot, Mizpeh-Lachish, Abigail Hill, Asa'el on Mount Hebron, and Kodesh along with Ahia in the Binyamin district.

Acting Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, Ronen Peretz, wrote to Assistant Minister of Defense Avi Roeh that "There are outposts in Judea and Samaria that were established many years ago on state lands, many times with the government's encouragement for security reasons. "

"Some of these outposts are in various stages of achieving Israeli jurisdiction. Today, residents of these outpost spend hours devoid of basic living conditions like electricity and water. This harsh reality poses a real security threat when all of these outposts are stranded in complete darkness during the night, and the essential security elements are eliminated and [cannot aid in rescue efforts if the need arises], "Peretz added.