Hundreds join desert hike to support 'chained women' seeking divorces

More than 300 women from across Israel hike across southern Israel in 2-day event organized as show of support for women denied divorces.

Ohr Torah Stone’s third annual “Women Moving Mountains” ("Eshet Hamidbar") hike brought together more than 300 women from across Israel to show their support and to advocate on behalf of the plight faced by agunot – women trapped in Jewish marriages against their will.

The 24 km challenging desert hike took place over the course of 24 hours from February 20-21. The event included refreshment stations, overnight accommodation at the Arava desert’s Antelope ranch, an evening concert by Israeli performer Ronit Shachar, and discussion circles with agunot and Ohr Torah Stone’s Yad La’isha staff of rabbinical court advocates, lawyers and social workers. The program raised important funds for Ohr Torah Stone's Yad La'isha: The Monica Dennis Goldberg Legal Aid Center and Hotline to continue their important work.

Today, there are thousands of women in Israel and around the world who are trapped in marriages by men who refuse to provide them with the Jewish writ of divorce which can set them free, who long for the day when they will be released from their chains and be able to start a new life.

“The plight of agunot is a social issue which affects us all. As a society, we must march alongside them in every possible manner, literally and figuratively, and show our support for setting them free,” said Director of Ohr Torah Stone’s Yad La'isha, Pnina Omer.

“I’m proud that our institution has taken the leadership role in advocating on behalf of agunot; even more so that we’ve been able to create a movement within Israel advocating on behalf of all chained women,” added Ohr Torah Stone President and Rosh HaYeshiva Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander.