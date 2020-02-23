IDF opens fire on terrorists who placed bomb at Gaza border

Soldiers shoot at 2 terrorists who approached border fence in southern Gaza and placed bomb. "A hit has been identified."

The IDF on Sunday opened fire on suspects who approached the border fence of the Gaza Strip in the Khan Yunis area and placed a bomb.

The IDF spokesman said that "A short while ago, the IDF identified two terrorists who approached the perimeter fence in the southern Gaza Strip, and placed an explosive device near it.”

The force, alert at the point of the identification, opened fire at them. An hit has been identified. "

The situation of the terrorists is unclear at this point. The two Arabs are reported to have been eliminated.