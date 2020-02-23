South Korean tourists diagnosed with coronavirus visited the Cave of the Patriarchs

The tourists from South Korea who recently returned from Israel and who were diagnosed with coronavirus visited the Cave of the Patriarchs on Thursday, February 13.

Footage from security cameras found that the group entered the Jewish prayer area around 9:30 a.m. that morning, remained there for about 15 minutes, exited and entered the Muslim prayer area. In total, the group spent about 45 minutes in the Cave of the Patriarchs, of which about 15 minutes were spent in the Jewish prayer area.

"If you visited the Cave of the Patriarch at this time, or if you became ill after such a visit, you must follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health. For the time being, we do not know about visitors and worshipers who were infected with the virus," the director of the Cave of the Patriarchs said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health convened a special press conference on Saturday night in which it was made clear that "the potential for someone in Israel having caught the virus from the South Korean tourists is high."

The Ministry of Health instructed everyone who was in contact with the group of tourists to stay at home for a period of 14 days - and contact the emergency center if symptoms of the disease develop.

In addition, the Ministry of Health has expanded the guidelines and ordered all Israelis returning from Korea and Japan to remain in quarantine at home for two weeks.