Politicians promise - but who will pay?

Hear About: 'The State Of The Nation'. The annual report by the prestigious Taub Center, Israel's non-partisan socio-economic research institute.
Nobody dares tell you that more construction means higher taxes. How do you feel about that?
And: Walter's Open Letter to Avigdor Liberman as published in the Jerusalem Post.
Naftali Bennett: Speaks about his vision for Israel's future. Enact countrywide sovereignty or get a Palestinian terror state.
Plus: The week in politics - as seen by Walter.
And: more.
Tags:Radio, Walter's World