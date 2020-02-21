Jewish man injured in attack near Mevo'ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley

Israeli assaulted by masked Arabs accompanied by radical left-wing activists near Israeli town in Jordan Valley. Victim suffers head injury.

An Israeli Jewish man in his 20s was assaulted outside of the Israeli town of Mevo’ot Yericho in the Jordan Valley Friday afternoon.

The victim was attacked by Palestinian Authority residents who had covered their faces, and were accompanied by a group of radical left-wing activists, including Arik Ascherman, and American-born activist and cofounder of the ‘Rabbis for Human Rights’ organization.

During the attack, the victim sustained head injuries, and is in light-to-moderate condition.

MDA emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Attorney Haim Bleicher of the Honenu organization, who is working on behalf of the victim, released a statement Friday: “The terrorist activity that culminated in the attempted murder of farmers, which is accompanied and supported by radical left-wing activists, is a terrorist attack in every sense of the word.”

“We call on police and the security forces to bring the assailants to justice, as well as the left-wing activists who helped the assailants and who worked with them.”

“We call on Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to take increased measures against those radical left-wing activists who time after time work to increase terrorism and who pose a direct threat to the residents of Judea and Samaria.”