Terrorist stabbing attack reported in Jerusalem

Initial reports of terrorist stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood. One person reported wounded.

A terrorist attack has been reported in Jerusalem Friday morning, in the Armon Hanatziv neighborhood.

According to initial reports, a female terrorist stabbed a passerby walking through the local promenade.

One person was lightly wounded in the attack. Emergency first responders were called to the scene and treated the victim, who did not require hospitalization.

Emergency responders overpowered the female terrorist suspected in the attack, and handed her over to police custody once officers arrived on the scene.