Bennett approves construction of 1,900 residential units in Judea and Samaria

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett directed the Civil Administration's Planning Office to approve this coming Wednesday the construction of more than 1,900 housing units in Judea and Samaria.

According to a report in Israel Hayom newspaper, the construction plans to be approved are mainly in the heart of the Binyamin region. 600 new homes will be built in Eli, a community in which about 930 families reside, so that is almost double the number of future residents. In addition, the community’s zoning plan will be approved for the first time.

534 new homes will be built in the Shvut Rachel area, and more than 100 new housing units will be built in Tzofim in western Samaria, in Ganei Modi'in near Route 443, Alon Shvut and Nokdim in Gush Etzion, and more.

"We're not waiting, we're acting," Bennett declared. "We will not give a centimeter of the land of Israel to the Arabs, but for that we must build. Next week I will approve many housing units in the settlement enterprise, and we will continue to act later as well. The same should be done about sovereignty – taking action in the field. For years, they explained to the settlement enterprise why everything is complicated and that the bureaucracies stuck everything, and we are stopping this.”

"We are no longer in a discourse of evacuation and freezing but in one of expansion and construction. Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is one of the building blocks of Zionism in the State of Israel. It is our pride, and instead of stopping it - we will continue to take it forward,” the chairman of the Yamina party added.