Police questioned over shooting of 9-year-old Arab boy

2 officers questioned over shooting of child in the face with rubber bullet during riot in Arab neighborhood of Jerusalem.

The Police Internal Investigations Department on Thursday opened an investigation two police officers from Jerusalem on suspicion that one of them shot a nine-year-old Arab boy with a rubber bullet during riots in the Issawiya neighborhood last Saturday.

The investigators arrived at the scene shortly after report was received and began investigating the case and collecting evidence. It is suspected that the two police officers involved in the incident caused serious damage to the boy's face.

The police were released at the end of the interrogation under restrictive conditions and in the coming days the investigation will continue.

The nine-year-old was injured when police fired rubber bullets at rioters in the Issawiya neighborhood of Jerusalem on Saturday. The boy's family evacuated him to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus and from there he was transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in the city, where he is still hospitalized with a serious injury to his eye.