Poll: Right strengthens as Blue and White falls to 31 seats

Likud becomes largest party as Blue and White falters in latest poll by Direct Polls.

A poll conducted by the Direct Polls Institute shows that if the elections were held today (Thursday), the Likud would the largest party in Israel with 33 seats, followed by the Blue and White party with 31 seats.

The Joint Arab List would win 14 seats, followed by the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list with ten seats.

Shas would win nine seats, Yamina eight, and United Torah Judaism eight.

The Yisrael Beyteinu party would receive seven seats.

The Otzma Yehudit party would fail to clear the electoral threshold.

The poll shows a significant decline for the Blue and White party, which has consistently polled ahead of the Likud party. The left-wing parties would win 41 seats while the right-wing and haredi parties would win 58 seats, a small increase over previous polls. No side would be able to form a coalition without Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beyteinu party.