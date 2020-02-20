Watch: Guards run over at hospital

3 hurt when man who parked in front of emergency room parking entrance runs over guards when asked to move.

Three people were hurt when a driver ran over several security guards who asked him to move his vehicle after he parked in an illegal spot in front of a hospital emergency room at Wolfson Hospital in the city of Holon.

Video of the incident shows the vehicle parking and partly blocking the entrance. The guards approached the vehicle, and the driver exited the car to talk to them.

Eventually the driver got back into the vehicle and appeared to be beginning to drive away. He backed up before turning and accelerating, striking several of the guards and driving into the emergency room entrance at high speed.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man from Holon.