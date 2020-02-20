PA: We will issue building permits in Area C

PA “minister of local government” threatens to approve construction plans for area that is under full Israeli control.

Majdi Al-Saleh, the Palestinian Authority (PA) “minister of local government”, announced on Wednesday that the top planning board headed by him will approve construction plans for Area C in Judea and Samaria next month.

Under the Oslo Accords, Area C is under full Israeli control.

Speaking during a tour of the village of Susya, south of Hevron, Saleh said his office intends to issue building permits for Area C and added that if Israel demolishes the buildings, the PA cabinet will help rebuild them.

Saleh also said that his office staff will provide an alternative structure for a trailer that Israeli authorities took over in the Susya area in order to ensure that schooling can continue to take place at the site.

He stressed that "the Palestinian government stands alongside the residents of Susya and will continue to help strengthen their firm standing and hold on the land."