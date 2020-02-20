Hamas official calls for 'intifada' against Israel

Hamas official in Gaza says "March of the Return" protests will resume next month.

Khalil al-Hayya, a member of the Hamas political bureau and one of the organization’s senior leaders in the Gaza Strip, is calling for a national action plan to combat the so-called “Deal of the Century”.

Speaking at a conference in Gaza, al-Hayya said that the plan to fight the proposal should be based primarily on stopping the security coordination with Israel and canceling the Oslo Accords.

He stressed the importance of convening the PLO leadership to discuss the fight against the “Deal of the Century”.

"If there is no dialogue, there will be no escape from the establishment of a new representative body with wide national participation, with the participation of Hamas, which will pave the way to ‘solving the Palestinian issue,’” he said.

Al-Hayya called on the Palestinian public in Judea, Samaria, the Gaza Strip and the "lands occupied since 1948" to revolt, take to the streets and protest against the “Deal of the Century”

He said that the so-called “March of the Return” protests along the Gaza border would resume during the month of March.