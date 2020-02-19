Education Minister Peretz: Tiktok must be blocked

Rabbi Rafi Peretz says app poses danger due to injuries as a result of 'challenges' carried out by youths connected to the app.

Education Minister Rabbi Rafi Peretz says the Tiktok app must be blocked and called it "a great danger".

Peretz addressed the issue due to a “challenge” circulated among youths on the app, which involves three youths jumping in the air while two of them cause the third to fall on his back - potentially leading to serious injury.

Two weeks ago, a 17-year-old boy was admitted to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem after being injured as a result of the "Tiktok challenge".

"This Tiktok must be taken down in any way possible and blocked" Peretz said at a local government conference.

A week ago, the Education Ministry issued a letter to the schools recommending that they hold in-depth conversations with students and warn them of the dangers of the "jump challenge" in the Tiktok app.

“This challenge is dangerous, and is liable to bring about serious injury to an extent requiring hospitalization,” the ministry said.