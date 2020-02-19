At the right place at the right time: Baby in the parking lot

Doctor on way to one emergency finds himself needed for a second - when a woman gives birth in a hospital parking lot.

It was dark and raining hard, when cardiologist Prof. Ronen Beeri parked and hurried towards Hadassah Medical Organization Ein Kerem to perform an emergency heart catheterization. But another emergency came first.

In the parking lot, he was hailed by a man who said he needed help. Beeri apologized that a hear patient was waiting for him. The man answered. “But my wife just gave birth in the parking lot.”

In a long labor, the couple had left the delivery room and gone home against the advice of the Hadassah team. When they tried to come back to the hospital, the baby arrived while they were parking.

When Beeri saw her, the mom was holding the baby, still attached to the umbilical cord.

“I took her husband’s jacket and wrapped up the baby. Then I summoned midwives and obstetricians who came to the rescue.”

“He’s all heart,” said the new dad of the cardiologist. “He arrived like an angel. We thought the delivery team might be annoyed, but just the opposite was true. They surrounded us with professionalism and compassion. It was truly an unforgettable birth.”