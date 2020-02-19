IDF opens fire on Islamic Jihad snipers in Gaza

IDF forces hit an Islamic Jihad sniper squad which fired from the Khan Younis area in the Gaza Strip toward forces inside Israeli territory.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired this afternoon (Wednesday) at an Islamic Jihad sniper squad which haed opened fire from the Khan Younis area of the Gaza Strip at IDF forces inside of Israeli territory.

The incident occurred after a few days of relative calm in the southern sector and following Israel's announcement of a significant lifting of some restrictions for Gaza residents.

From this morning, the number of work permits increased to 7,000 for merchants and workers who can enter Israel. Previously, the number of work permits stood at 5,500 and went as low as 5,000 recently, as a result of increased rocket fire and incendiary balloons.

Alongside the permit increase, the fishing zone was widened out back to 15 nautical miles, instead of 10 as it was until yesterday.

The coordinator of operations in the Occupied Territories said yesterday that "the policy will continue to be determined only by facts on the ground. Hamas is responsible for what goes on in the Gaza Strip and what comes out of it. If it will not keep the peace, the State of Israel will act accordingly."