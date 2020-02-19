Bennett: 'The nation of Israel is here to stay, we'll be here when Hezbollah is gone'

In his remarks to the several hundred young women studying at the seminary coming amidst a recent uptick in rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, Bennett said that 70 percent of the of the security challenges facing Israel are linked to Iran but stressed that Israel was prepared for all types of threats.

“They are striving to destroy our way of life and tire us out. But what they fail to understand is our spirit of survival and that the nation of Israel is here to stay. We were here thousands of years before [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah and we’ll be here for thousands of years after him.”

Director of Israeli Programs at Midreshet Lindenbaum, Rabbi Ohad Teharlev saluted the Minister’s decision to visit the seminary, which has become a symbol for the growing place of women within the religious community, including an increasing presence in Israel’s Defense establishment.

“We take great pride in our role on behalf of Jewish women and we're proving every day that this is the proper and just way for the Jewish world,” Rabbi Teharlev said. “What started 22 years ago with just 14 women in the IDF, now more than 350 of our female students are serving, including over 100 in the Intelligence Corps. These numbers are constantly on the rise with more and more young women combining serious Torah study and Jewish values with service in Israel’s military.”

Rabbi Kenneth Brander, President and Rosh HaYeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, thanked Minister Bennett for the visit saying, “Minister Bennett joins a number of public figures who have chosen to come to Midreshet Lindenbaum in recent weeks, including Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipy Hotovely and Blue and White Chair Benny Gantz. By hearing first-hand from these national figures, our students come away even more educated. We are fortunate to be able to introduce our students to many points of view as they develop their voices, which will one day help shape Israeli society and the world Jewish community."