We have a choice: Sovereignty or a Palestinian State. Why does Israel need sovereignty in its Biblical Heartland?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Nadia Matar, co-chairwoman of Women in Green and The Sovereignty Movement.

Why should Israel choose sovereignty? Because of the security needs and dangers Israel faces by maintaining the status quo.

How would sovereignty benefit not just Israelis, but all people, and what about a Palestinian state? Guess what many Arabs would prefer.