What do slavery and Messiah have in common?

What can the first ordinances related to slavery teach us about the role of Messiah in our future redemption according the Kabbalah?

On this week’s show Rabbi Yitzchak Michaelson and William Hall discuss the weekly Torah portion titled Mishpatim.

This relates to ordinances or judgments commanded by Hashem to the Jewish people.

Most people find these civil ordinances to seem anti-climactic in light of last week’s revelation at Mount Sinai.

However, on closer inspection these laws can reveal great spiritual truths and show how the first ordinances related to slavery can teach us about the role of Messiah in our future redemption.