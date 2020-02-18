Jordan opposes Western Wall train line

Just a day after the National Planning and Building Council announced it approved a 3-mile tunnel quarrying plan for a new rail line that will lead from Yitzhak Navon Station to the Western Wall, Jordan condemns the plan and calls it "a blatant violation of international law."

According to the plan, the tunnel will be built 80 feet underground at Yitzhak Navon Station near the International Convention Center, leading up to a station named after US President Donald Trump near the Western Wall.

The announcement by the Israeli Ministry of Transport was condemned by the Jordanian authorities. Amman Foreign Ministry spokesman Daifallah Al Faiz urged the international community to "take on the responsibility to oppose Israel's illegal and illegitimate measures. This is a blatant violation of international law."

The Kingdom of Jordan maintains that it has the responsibility for overseeing Islam's holy places in Jerusalem, including the Temple Mount.

Transportation Bezalel Smotrich called the plan "historic" and said it was "very good news for Israeli residents and millions of tourists coming to Jerusalem. We also succeed in promoting the Zionist and Jewish agenda."

The plan for the construction of the underground tunnel connecting the International Convention Center to the Western Wall was first unveiled by Minister Yisrael Katz in 2017.