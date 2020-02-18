Report: Israel planned assassination of Hamas chairman Yahya Sinwar

Egypt reportedly pressed Israel not to carry out targeted killing of Yahya Sinwar, the top Hamas terrorist in Gaza.

Israel planned a targeted strike to eliminate top Hamas terrorist Yahya Sinwar, but nixed the assassination amid pressure from Egypt, a report released Tuesday claims.

According to a report by the London-based Arabic news outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, an Egyptian delegation which visited Israel last week urged Israeli officials not to carry out a planned strike against Sinwar, the chairman of the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza.

Egyptian officials had reportedly learned of Israel’s plans to eliminate Sinwar, along with Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’ Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades. During their visit in Israel, the Egyptian delegation pressed Israel not to carry out the assassinations.

Last week, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Naftali Bennett threatened to hit the Hamas terror organization hard if the firing of rockets and launching of balloon bombs from Gaza continues.