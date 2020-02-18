Bennett: 'Painful spring' is in store for Hamas

DM Bennett says plan the result of which would be "sustainable quiet and prevention of the enemy's ability to grow stronger" in the works.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Tuesday morning with Ofer Hadad on Radio Yerushalayim about terrorism emanating from the Gaza Strip.

Bennett explained that Israel is operating on "two parallel paths" with respect to Gaza: The first level is "your actions determine your outcome.”

“If you behave nicely it will be good for Gaza residents, if you behave badly it will be bad for Gaza residents. [This is the policy] we are implementing in the meantime. ”

However, he noted that “Three quiet days doesn’t interest us, the test is long-term. I am very skeptical about all the promises,” he said, citing the announcement of Gaza balloon terror units to stop launches into Israel. “That doesn’t excite me.”

“The second path is to prepare another option, a painful spring for Hamas, but to prepare it properly,” he continued, noting that the end result of such a plan would be “sustainable quiet for southern residents and prevention of the enemy's ability to grow stronger.” He refused to indicate whether the operation would include toppling Hamas.