Former MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) was arrested Tuesday morning on the Temple Mount.

Footage from the arrest shows the MK being forcibly removed from the holy site by police officers.

Police claim Glick violated "the site's regulations".

Glick had been visiting the holy site with two American lawmakers at the time of his arrest.