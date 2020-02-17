Poll: Left strengthens as right weakens

Left-wing and Arab parties combine for 58 seats in latest poll, right-wing bloc falls to 54 seats.

A new Channel 13 poll conducted by Prof. Camille Fox revealed that if the elections were held today, the Blue and White Party would win 36 seats and the Likud would win 33.

According to the survey, the Joint Arab List would receive 14 seats, the Labor-Gesher-Meretz list would receive eight seats, and Yisrael Beyteinu would receive eight seats.

The Yamina, Shas, and United Torah Judaism parties would receive seven seats each.

The Otzma Yehudit party would fail to clear the electoral threshold to enter the Knesset.

The poll found the right-wing and haredi bloc falling to 54 seats while the left-wing bloc and the Arab parties would strengthen to a combined 58 seats. Neither side would be able to form a coalition without Yisrael Beyteinu.