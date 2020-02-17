Militia branch of Iranian Revolutionary Guard tried to raid historic site Sunday as revenge for Trump’s Deal of the Century.

The Iranian branch of the Alliance for Rights of All Minorities (ARAM) organization yesterday reported that the Iranian government is threatening to demolish the Tomb of Mordechai and Esther located in the city of Hamadan, reported Breaking Israel News' Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz.

The Iranian government plans to turn the burial site of the Biblical Jewish heroes into a "Palestinian" consular complex.

According to reports, a crowd of Basij, a paramilitary volunteer militia branch of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, tried to raid the historic site on Sunday as revenge for Trump’s Deal of the Century.

Basij, being part of the IRGC, is designated as a "terror organization" by the governments of the United States, Bahrain, and Saudi Arabia.

Berkowitz reports that in 2008, the Iranian government added the site to its National Heritage list, thereby putting it under government protection. Three years later, anti-Israel protesters surrounded the tomb and threatened to tear it down. The tomb was removed from the Heritage list, and the official state news agency explained the decision by pointing out that Purim was a celebration by Jews for their massacre of Iranians.