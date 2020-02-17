Blast in Balochistan capital Quetta kills 22, wounds 35

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Abdul Razzaq Cheema: So far, blast 'seems to be suicide attack.'

An explosion killed 22 people and wounded 35 in Balochistan's capital Quetta.



The wounded were evacuated to Seoul Hospital, Quetta, and a declaration of emergency has been issued at the hospital's trauma center.

Two policemen were among the victims of the explosion that occurred near the Quetta Press Club.

Quetta Deputy Inspector General Abdul Razzaq Cheema said that so far, the blast "seems to be a suicide attack".

The blast took place as a demonstration was ongoing near the press club. Several vehicles parked in the vicinity have also been damaged due to the impact of the blast.

Reuters Wounded man sits on ground after bomb blast in Quetta

Meanwhile, Baloch freedom fighter group Baloch Liberation Tigers (BLT) carried out an ambush on Pakistan's army. In a single area of Dera Bugti in Balochistan, six troops were killed and two vehicles completely destroyed.

Balochistan is one of the four provinces of Pakistan. It is the largest province in terms of land area, forming the southwestern region of the country.

The Balochistan insurgency is a guerrilla war waged by Baloch nationalists against the governments of Pakistan and Iran in the Balochistan region, which covers Balochistan Province in southwestern Pakistan, Sistan, and Balochestan Province in southeastern Iran, and the Balochistan region of southern Afghanistan. Being crucial for Pakistan's economic future, China has invested $46 billion in the region.

