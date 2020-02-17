Watch: Attempted stabbing attack at Cave of the Patriarchs

An armed terrorist arrived on Monday morning at one of the Israeli Border Police fence posts at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron.

During the inspection, the terrorist put on his jacket which had a knife inside. In light of his behavior that raised the officers' suspicions, he was not allowed into the cave compound and he was also asked by police Shadi to submit to a more rigorous inspection.

Suddenly, the terrorist pulled the knife from the coat and began attacking the policeman in an attempt to stab him. During the assault, the knife was also broken as a result of Shadi's protective vest. Shadi, who was fighting the terrorist, together with another officer, managed to subdueand arrest him.

The 19-year-old terrorist from the village of Ramadin was arrested and taken to the security forces for questioning.

The Border Police stated: "Sergeant Shadi's resourcefulness and his determined struggle against the terrorist is what led to his arrest and the fact that the incident ended without casualties, The Border Police adds that the fighters will continue to work resolutely for the lives of visitors and worshipers who visit the site."