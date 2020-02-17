Sderot mayor: 'Only a widescale operation will bring quiet to Gaza border communities'

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Sderot's mayor, Alon Davidi, talks about what he wants to see for his city's future.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi on Monday morning told Arutz Sheva that the only solution to the Gaza terror is to conduct a widescale operation in the area.

In an interview, Davidi referred to a meeting held Sunday in which leaders of the Gaza border communities met with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

"The council leaders are pushing forward a document which we are trying to get all the parties to sign and which will include the development - economic, security, and everything else - of Sderot and the Gaza border areas as a basic principle of the government which is formed," Davidi said.

"We were with the Prime Minister, the meeting was hard at times, but we represent the residents' perspective and he represents the general perspective of the State of Israel."

Davidi emphasized that he and his colleagues are working to raise the public's awareness of the situation on the Gaza border.

"Residents of the Gaza border communities are on the front lines, and we need to treat them as we treat those who are on the battlefront," he said, emphasizing that only a widescale operation will bring true quiet.

"We need to solve this security situation and we need to conduct a widescale operation in Gaza. We don't want to raise another generation in this reality."