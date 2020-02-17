Kinneret water level continues to rise

The Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level has continued to rise over the weekend, reaching just 209 meters and 89.5 centimeters below sea level, data from the Water Authority showed.

Since Friday, the Kinneret has risen 6 centimeters, two of them since Sunday morning. Another 109.5 centimeters are necessary for the Kinneret to reach the upper red line signaling that it is full.

Monday's weather will be partly cloudy, and there may be local rainfall during the afternoon, especially in the central mountains. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

Monday night will be partly cloudy, with harsh eastern winds in the northern and central mountains.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and harsh eastern winds will blow in the northern and central mountains. In central and southern Israel, temperatures will rise to seasonal average.

On Tuesday afternoon, there will be local rainfall and isolated thunderstorms in northern and central Israel.