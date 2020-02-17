Senior Trump advisor Stephen Miller marries Pence's press secretary

Two Trump administration officials were married last night, at a ceremony held at a Trump hotel in Washington DC, with a rabbi who serves as adviser to Ambassador David Friedman officiating.

Stephen Miller, 34, the senior advisor to President Donald Trump, married Katie Rose Waldman, 28, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and special assistant to President Trump, in a ceremony at Trump International Hotel in the capital Sunday evening.

Rabbi Aryeh Lightstone, a senior adviser to US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman officiated.

Despite both working in the Trump administration, the two did not meet face to face until 2018.

The couple were first introduced by mutual friends in the spring of 2018, The New York Times reported, and got engaged a year and a half later.

Miller, a prominent immigration hawk, is widely credited with shaping the Trump administration’s policies aimed at combating illegal immigration and reducing the number of migrants entering the US seeking refugee status.