Abbas' adviser: We are committed to peace, but only on our terms

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the senior adviser and spokesperson of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, met on Sunday in the Muqata in Ramallah with Israeli political correspondents.

Abu Rudeineh claimed that the Palestinian Arabs were interested in peace negotiations but "we have no Israeli partner for that."

The Palestinian Arabs, he added, are not at all to blame for the situation and the blame should be on Israel and the US.

"The Israeli government does not want a peace agreement with us. If there really was an interest in having real negotiations based on our demands, it could have been finalized in two weeks. There is also the American plan that, instead of helping to achieve peace, actually hurts the odds [of achieving it],” said Abu Rudeineh.

Abbas’ adviser claimed that the Palestinian Arabs do not interfere in Israeli elections, but at the same time it is clear from his comments what result he would like to see.

"Our position is that we do not interfere in the Israeli elections. We want a partner for peace and we do not care if it will be Netanyahu or Gantz. At the same time, we are waiting to see the results of the Israeli elections and then decide on our next steps," he said.

"We have not stopped being committed to peace, but demand that it be done on our own terms. Over the years, we have only lost from US intervention, including in the Oslo Accords. There is no need for the Americans, anything that will be done directly in closed rooms between the parties away from all, will succeed,” he added.

Abu Rudeineh also had a message for Israelis. "The Palestinians do not want violence and it is very important for us that the Israelis know this and understand that our path is not violent."